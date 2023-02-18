Cape Town - The FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy Tour will make a two-day stop in South Africa next month. FIFA have allocated March 22 and 23 for South Africa, although the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) have yet to decide which local cities will host the trophy tour.

South Africa is one of four African countries named on the trophy tour itinerary. These four countries have qualified for the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20. Not all 32 teams are known because play-offs underway to decide the final three teams. Two African countries, Cameroon and Senegal are among the countries in the play-offs. ALSO READ: Our World Cup preparations are inadequate - Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana

The Group A playoff will feature Cameroon and Thailand on February 18, with the winner facing Portugal on February 22 for a World Cup spot. Group B will have Senegal playing Haiti on February 18, with the winning team competing against Chile for a spot on February 22. There is also a Group C playoff tournament and once the teams have been decided, the countries will be included in the trophy tour The Africa leg will start in Morocco on 20 March and then it moves to South Africa, Zambia (24th), and Nigeria (26th).

The tour will begin in Japan on February 25, passing through participating nations and the host cities with Wellington, New Zealand as the final destination from July 12 to 14. ALSO READ: Banyana Banyana call on big guns for Turkish Women's Cup The schedule is subject to change, with the dates of the stops in the final three countries to qualify through the playoff tournament yet to be confirmed.

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura praised the concept of introducing the trophy personally to fans across the world. Who will progress in the Play-off Tournament? 👀 @Fsfofficielle🇨🇲 or @Changsuek_TH🇹🇭?



The action is underway ⬇️ — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) February 18, 2023 "The FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy Tour is a spectacular global celebration of the women’s game, giving fans, families and future football enthusiasts an opportunity to be inspired and become part of a truly special journey," said Senegal-born Samoura. "It is a fantastic opportunity to experience the most coveted prize in women’s football in person and hear from the game’s legends.