JOHANNESBURG – Bafana Bafana have to once again take on a familiar foe if they are to qualify for the World Cup finals.

South Africa's senior national team were drawn into the same group as perennial rivals Ghana at the draw for the penultimate stage of the qualifiers for the 2022 tournament to be hosted by Qatar.

Also in the group (Group G) are neighbours Zimbabwe as well as Ethiopia.

With just the group winners set to progress to the final qualifying stage, it would appear - on paper at least - that the top seeded Black Stars will no doubt be favourites. But the game of football is played on the field and standings and history often do not have influence on the outcome.

Having been to the last four World Cup finals, Ghana have the experience and no doubt momentum. The current generation will no doubt be reminded that their country's maiden World Cup qualification in 2006 was at Bafanas expense and they should do likewise, at least to set themselves up for the next knockout stage.

Bafana though will be buoyed on by the fact that Ghana are in a rebuilding process and therefore there for the taking.

The World Cup qualifying group details are:

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti

Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea

Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Liberia

Group D: Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Mozambique, Malawi

Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda

Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola

Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia

Group H: Senegal, Congo, Namibia, Togo

Group I: Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Biisau, Sudan

Group J: DR Congo, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania

The Final Round will see the ten teams drawn into five home and away ties, with the five winners securing the ticket to represent Africa at the tournament scheduled for 21 November to 18 December 2022 in Qatar.

