South Africa's senior national team were drawn into the same group as perennial rivals Ghana. Photo: @CAF_Online on twitter

JOHANNESBURG – Bafana Bafana have to once again take on a familiar foe if they are to qualify for the World Cup finals. South Africa's senior national team were drawn into the same group as perennial rivals Ghana at the draw for the penultimate stage of the qualifiers for the 2022 tournament to be hosted by Qatar.

Also in the group (Group G) are neighbours Zimbabwe as well as Ethiopia.

With just the group winners set to progress to the final qualifying stage, it would appear - on paper at least - that the top seeded Black Stars will no doubt be favourites. But the game of football is played on the field and standings and history often do not have influence on the outcome.

Having been to the last four World Cup finals, Ghana have the experience and no doubt momentum. The current generation will no doubt be reminded that their country's maiden World Cup qualification in 2006 was at Bafanas expense and they should do likewise, at least to set themselves up for the next knockout stage.