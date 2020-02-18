ZURICH – The world football players' union FIFPRO said it will support players or teams who walk off the pitch due to racism, after the abuse suffered by FC Porto forward Moussa Marega during a Portuguese league match on Sunday.
The Mali forward was subject to abuse throughout his team's 2-1 win at Vitoria Guimaraes and was eventually substituted, shortly after his team mates restrained him when he tried to walk off the pitch in protest.
Marega had scored the decisive on goal on the hour and pointed to his skin, earning him a yellow card.
FIFPRO has in the past offered support in individual cases where players have walked off the pitch. This is the first time it has backed such action on a general basis.
"Because the application of measures to protect professional footballers is failing, FIFPRO fully supports players and teams who decide to walk off the pitch and will provide assistance to those players in any way necessary," it said in a statement.