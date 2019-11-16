COPENHAGEN - Finland woke up with a hangover on Saturday as the country celebrated a historic first berth at a major football finals after qualifying for Euro 2020.
Hundreds of fans revelled long into the night at a square in central Helsinki after Friday's 3-0 home over Liechtenstein. Finnish flags waved proudly among tears of joy while some scaled the Havis Amanda statue, as they had six months ago to celebrate victory at the ice hockey world championships.
Finland are used to success on ice (and snow), the men's national football team have waited 80 long years for this triumph. They had previously attempted to qualify for a Euros or World Cup 32 times before finally achieving their goal.
At full-time on Friday fans surged onto the pitch to salute their heroes as fireworks were immediately set off in the background.
Centred around prolific Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki, the generation of 2019 has now upstaged former greats such as Jari Litmanen and Sami Hyypia who never managed to reach a big tournament.