Five of the most memorable moments in Women’s World Cup history

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off on Thursday with matches in New Zealand and Australia, the co-hosts of the latest showpiece. The FIFA Women's World Cup was first played 32 years ago in 1991. During that time the tournament has produced some of football's most memorable moments.

IOL Sport's Herman Gibbs looks back at five most memorable moments in the Women's World Cup. 1 Cameroon shock New Zealand In 2019, a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time put Cameroon through to the knockout (last-16) stage of the Women's World Cup for the second time in its history with a 2-1 win over New Zealand in France.

The 'Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon' scored all three goals in the Group E match, including an own goal. Cameroon's Ajara Nchout gave her side the lead just ahead of the hour mark with a dinked goal. The 'Football Ferns' were lucky to draw level after Cameroon defender Aurelle Awona sliced a volley into her net with 10 minutes remaining. Towards the end, Cameroon exerted great pressure and, with spectators on the edge of their seats Nchout produced a gem of a goal, five minutes into added injury time. Nchout turned her NZ marker Ria Percival inside out and produced a gorgeous 'bend it like Beckham' curler to snatch the winner.

2 Australia stun Brazil in 2015 In what will rank as one of the biggest upsets in Women's World Cup history, Australia's 'Matildas' sent overwhelming favourites Brazil packing at the 2015 World Cup in Canada. Striker Kyah Simon, who plied her trade at Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Women's Super League, scored an 80th-minute goal and Brazil was not able to recover in this second-round (last-16) encounter.

Up to this stage, Brazil had not conceded a goal in Canada and were overwhelming favourites to reach the quarterfinals for the fifth consecutive time. It was only the third time in Word Cup history that Australia had reached the quarter-finals. 3 Alberta Sackey's wonder goal in 2003

Striker Alberta Sackey scored two goals against Australia in a 2003 World Cup group match in the USA and the brace allowed Ghana women's team to score its first-ever World Cup win, ad the first-ever World Cup goal after two appearances. Sackey's opening goal in Ghana's 2-1 win, was at the time one of the greatest goals scored in women's World Cup history. Just after Sackey had rounded her marker with a deft dribble just past the halfway time she broke clear. From about 15 metres from the Aussie penalty area, she struck the ball with the outside of her left foot. The ball took off on a curving trajectory and dipped just below the crossbar in the corner.

It might have been a pot shot but it had the hallmark of class written all over it because of the way she opted to strike the ball. 4 Fast five for Switzerland Switzerland made its World Cup debut in 2015 in Canada.

In their second group match, Switzerland ran riot and scored a 10–1 win against Ecuador. It was a historic result, but midfielder Fabienne Humm created her own history by scoring three goals in five minutes. Her goals came in the 47, 49 and 52nd minutes. Her hat-trick was the 17th in World Cup history but it was the fastest of all time.

5 Canada's Sinclair bends it with a broken nose The bravery and set-piece skill of Canada's captain Christine Sinclair has secured her a worthy slot in the memorable moments in Women's World Cup history. In Canada's opening game at the 2011 World Cup in Germany, she suffered a broken nose after being elbowed by a German defender. Teammate Kaylyn Kyle remembers what Sinclair looked like: 'Her nose was basically on the side of her face.'

Instead of leaving the field, 'Captain Courageous' Sinclair carried on playing and moments later Canada was awarded a free-kick just outside Germany’s penalty area. Sinclair stepped up ad curled her kick around the wall of the German defence and then marginally inside the upright to score one of the all-time classic goals in women’s World Cup history. @Herman_Gibbs