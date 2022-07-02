Five players expected to light up the COSAFA Cup

Johannesburg - The opening game of the Hollywoodbets COSAFA Cup between the Seychelles and Botswana is a few days away and the anticipation for the arrival of some of the brightest sparks on the continent is heating up. The 14-team tournament, composed mostly of Southern African nations, has been a platform for the unearthing of stars for a number of years now - 25 years to be precise.

From Philemon Masinga and Thabo Mooki in 98', Katlego Mphela and Teko Modise between 2005 and 2007 and most recently Victory Letsoalo and Yusuf Maart, the spectacle that is the COSAFA Cup has played host to some of the biggest names on the continent in yesteryear. IOL Sport's Smiso Msomi takes a look at Five players expected to light up the 25th edition of the COSAFA Cup. Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi)

The 29-year-old forward seems to come alive in the colours of the Flames and this was evident when he spearheaded Malawi's Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Cameroon and scored three goals in as many matches, one of those goals a strong contender for goal of the tournament. It's no debate that the former Golden Arrows man could be a force to be reckoned with under the right mentorship and Malawi coach Mario Marinica seems to do just that for Mhango. Ricky Banda (Zambia)

The 22-year-old attacker is coming into this tournament with a wave of confidence on his back after winning the domestic league in Zambia. Banda found the back of the net seven times in the last 10 league matches for Red Arrows, the kind of form he'll hope to continue if Chipolopolo are to add another COSAFA Cup triumph to their already illustrious list. Antonio Van Wyk (South Africa)

While Ethan Brooks and Athenkosi Mcaba are arguably the most experienced members of the Bafana Bafana 23-man squad, Antonio Van Wyk has all the potential to carry Helman Mkhelele's side to their second consecutive triumph. The Stellenbosch FC man has had a breakthrough season in the DStv Premiership and also played an important role in the club's juniors capture of the DStv Diski Challenge. Sabelo Ndzinisa (eSwatini)

eSwatini coach Dominic Kunene and his charges are taking this tournament incredibly seriously and have named the best 23-man squad available to him, one that include 30-year-old Sabelo Ndzinisa. The Mbabane Highlanders number 10 has been one of a few bright sparks for the national team in recent years. He has scored in the last two AFCON Qualifying matches for his country. Boitumelo Radiopane (South Africa)