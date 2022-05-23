Five takeaways from the weekend’s soccer action

Durban - The 2021/2022 campaign reached its conclusion for numerous leagues around the world. While some celebrated being crowned champions of their countries, others were left in despair after finishing runner's up in their respective competitions. IOL Sport's Smiso Msomi takes a look at the Five Takeaways from the weekend that has been.

Pirates lose yet another continental final Orlando Pirates blew their chance to salvage what has been a disappointing season as they went down to RS Berkane on penalties in the CAF Confederations Cup and lost their third straight continental final. The Buccaneers faithful might have felt as if the football Gods had finally answered their prayers when Thembinkosi Lorch somehow bundled home an equaliser in the dying minutes of extra time.

However Lorch's miss in the penalty shoot-out subjected the Sea Robbers to another final defeat to a North African side after their 2013 CAF Champions League loss to Al Ahly and the 2015 Confederations Cup final loss to Etoile Du Sahel. The Amakhosi miss out continental football From one Soweto Giant's frustration to the misery of another.

Kaizer Chiefs completed their season with a very familiar performance against a poor Swallows outfit. Their 2-2 draw against the Dube Birds meant the Amakhosi couldn't finish in any of the available CAF competitions spots. It would be easy to forget that The Naturena based club were CAF Champions League finalists just a year ago.The now Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard led side have had an relatively inconsistent season, one that led to the dismissal of Coach Stuart Baxter after eight months in charge. Baroka sent packing to the GladAfrica Championship

Baroka went into the final day knowing nothing short of a win would help their quest for survival. However they couldn't survive a wet and muddy trip to Kwazulu Natal and suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of relegation rivals Maritzburg United. The result meant the club's six year stay in the country's topflight came to a disappointing end, relegating them to the second tier of South African football.

Man City show champions mental to defend Premier League title Manchester City produced five and half minutes of absolute brilliance to come back from two goals down against Aston Villa and finished the game 3-2 winners and defended their English Premier League title. Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench to score two goals and help his side survive a final day upset at down in the 90th minute against Ennpi.