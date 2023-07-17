Five teams to watch at the Fifa Women's World Cup Down Under

The 2023 Women's World Cup takes centre stage in less than a week with some of the best national teams descending down under to try and lay their hands on the biggest crown in women's football. Australia and New Zealand will co-host 30 other teams between the 20th of July and the 20th of August with a couple of sides looking to dethrone the United States of America.

IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi takes a look at five teams to watch at the World Cup. England The current European champions have never been in a better position to etch their name on the list of winners of the competition.

Under the guidance of Head Coach Sarina Wiegman, the Lionesses captured their first-ever piece of silverware when they beat Germany in the Euros final last year and added the Finalissima on top of that to place themselves as one frontrunner for the World Cup. Even with a significant blow to the squad through injuries in crucial positions, England will be one of the teams to pay close attention to throughout the competition. The United States

The USA finds itself in a somewhat precarious situation ahead of an attempt of historical dominance on the world stage once more. Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski’s side touched down in New Zealand looking to win a third World Cup title in a row and potentially fifth in their illustrious history. However, the Americans lost to England, Spain and Germany in quick succession last year, a signal of closing of a longstanding gap between them and Europe’s best.

Led for the last time by Megan Rapinoe, the most successful team in women's football is expected to dazzle once again. Australia The Matilda’s will have the advantage of a roccus home crowd at their disposal this edition, which might set them up for a very successful tournament.

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world and will shine brightest on the biggest stage. If the 30-year-old is to take her club form into the world cup, Australia might make history with a first-ever gold medal at a world cup. Spain

The hopes and dreams of a first World Cup crown for Spain seemingly rest on the shoulders of two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas who is a major doubt to make it back in time. Even with a huge battle between players and the federation hampering the team’s preparations, Spain has kept a hot streak going, losing just one game in the last 12 months with a team largely made of the all-conquering FC Barcelona.

South Africa The African Champions have been embroiled in a huge face-off with their football association over World Cup bonuses but on their field their trajectory still remains on the up. Banyana Banyana recently beat fellow World Cup participants Costa Rica in a preparation match to raise hopes of a couple of surprises in the competition.