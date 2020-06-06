Football chief Infantino urges patience on fans returning to games

BERLIN – FIFA president Gianni Infantino is not expecting a quick return to stadiums for football fans even as the coronavirus crisis eases.

"Let's not forget that there needs always to be a place for fans," the head of the sport's world governing body said in a video message to FIFA's 211 member nations.

"Football without spectators is clearly not the same, but we need to be patient when considering the right time to bring fans back to the stadiums.

"We will continue to work tirelessly, but also discretely and respectfully, to move beyond these temporary measures, and to ensure that fans are welcomed back in a safe and responsible way."

The German Bundesliga has returned behind closed doors with leagues in Italy, Spain and England soon following suit. Limited numbers of fans have already started returning to matches in Hungary.