Football icon Bobby Charlton died after accidental fall at nursing home

Football icon Bobby Charlton died after an accidental fall at a care home in the United Kingdom, an inquest into his death heard on Wednesday.

The BBC report states that Charlton fell as he stood up from his chair, where he struck a “window sill and possibly a radiator”.

According to the BBC, an inquest into Charlton’s death at the Cheshire Coroner’s Court heard that the 1966 World Cup winner had been living in a nursing home for patients with dementia.

He was initially deemed to be unaffected, but was later taken to hospital by paramedics after staff at the nursing home noticed swelling on his back

X-Rays and CT scans revealed he had fractured his ribs, and was likely to develop pneumonia as a result. He was subsequently put on end-of-life care and died five days later.

Charlton was a survivor of the 1958 Munich air crash that claimed the lives of eight Manchester United players. In 1966, he starred in England’s successful football World Cup campaign in the country, and in 1968, he led a rebuilt Manchester United to the European Cup — now Champions League — crown.