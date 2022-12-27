Football icon Pele has a special relationship with South Africa

Durban — According to reports, Brazilian football icon Pele is ailing. The 82-year-old spent Christmas at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo Brazil with reports suggesting that he is receiving end of life care while he battles cancer.

"Almost all of them. Merry Christmas. Gratitude, love, togetherness, family," wrote Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento on Instagram. "The essence of Christmas. We thank you all for all the love and light you send." While Pele’s condition may not be good at the moment, his legacy and achievements on the field will be remembered fondly for generations to come.

Whilst some have raised questions about some of his actions and beliefs off the field, it must be noted that the football legend did help to raise awareness against the injustices taking place in South Africa during Apartheid. While visiting South Africa in the 1960s, Pele was not allowed to leave the old Johannesburg airport terminal due to the discriminatory policies adopted by South African law at the time. After being alarmed by this, he vowed that he would never visit South Africa again until Nelson Mandela was released from prison. In March 1995 after Mandela was elected as the first democratic President of South Africa, Pele got the opportunity to meet Mandela.

After Mandela’s death in 2013 at the age of 95, Pele sent a heartfelt message, referring to Madiba as one of his heroes. "He was my hero, my friend," Pele tweeted. "He was my companion in the struggle for the popular cause and for world peace.

