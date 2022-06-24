Former Brazil international Richarlyson comes out as bisexual

Sao Paulo - Former Brazil soccer international Richarlyson has revealed he is bisexual, saying he now wonders if things will "get better" after years of suffering homophobic abuse in the sport.
Richarlyson, who played for Brazil in 2008, said on a podcast released by Grupo Globo on Friday that he chose to speak up after many people urged him to take a stand.
"Today I have decided to speak out: I am bisexual. If that's what was missing, there you go. Now I want to see if things will really get better, that's my question," Richarlyson said.
"All my life I've been asked if I'm gay. I've dated men and I've dated women too ... I'm normal, I have desires".
A former left back and midfielder, Richarlyson played for some of Brazil's biggest clubs, including Sao Paulo FC and Atletico Mineiro.
He won the national league three times, along with a FIFA Club World Cup for Sao Paulo and the Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League, with Atletico Mineiro.
The 39-year-old is now a sports commentator for broadcasters Globo and SporTV.
Reuters