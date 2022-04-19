Former Chelsea and Spurs manager Andre Villas-Boas spotted in Cape Town

Durban — Former Chelsea and FC Porto coach Andre Villas-Boas appears to be enjoying himself in South Africa. The 44-year-old who was most recently in charge of French Ligue 1 club Marseille took to social media website Instagram to post a picture of himself near Table Mountain in Cape Town.

Villas-Boast is one of the few managers in world football that never played the game professionally. He was mentored by Jose Mourinho as an assistant coach to the self-proclaimed “special one” before becoming the head coach of the Portuguese giants himself in 2010. In his only season in charge of the club, Villas-Boas earned heavy plaudits and was subsequently hired by Chelsea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by André Villas-Boas (@officialandrevillasboas) At the time he was regarded as one of the brightest young managers in world football and his early season in charge of Chelsea did not go well as he was sacked after less than one season with the club struggling for a top four finish. He was subsequently replaced by Roberto Di Matteo who famously led Chelsea to its first ever Champions League title in 2012. After leaving Chelsea, Villas-Boast has subsequently had coaching stints with Tottenham Hotspur, Zenit St Petersburg, Shanghai SIPG and Marseille.

Villas Boas is currently a free-agent so if any PSL club sees value in him, now is the perfect time for them to try and make their move. @eshlinv IOL Sport