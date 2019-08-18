Ashley Cole has announced his retirement. Photo: Ed Sykes/Reuters

LONDON – Former England defender Ashley Cole announced his retired from football on Sunday, ending a 20-year career that saw him win three Premier League titles with Arsenal and Chelsea. Cole, 38, spent part of last season playing for former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby County in the second-division Championship.

"After hard thinking and consideration it was obviously time to hang by boots up and look towards my chapter, which will hopefully be coaching," Cole said on Sky Sports.

"I'm doing a course at the moment so now I want to be great at being a coach."

Cole came through the youth ranks at Arsenal before making a controversial switch to Chelsea in 2006.

He totalled 556 appearances for the London clubs - also winning seven FA Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League - before moving on to spells at Roma, LA Galaxy and Derby.

Cole was also capped capped 107 times by England, playing at three World Cups and two European Championships.

"As a young kind I never expected to play one game or be a professional," he said.

"Looking back now to be able to say I played in World Cups, Champions League finals, be lucky enough to lift Premier League titles, is a young kids dream.

"I fulfilled my dream and now I look for the future as hopefully to be a great coach."

dpa