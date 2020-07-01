Former Fifa candidate appeals to overturn Asian soccer vote

LAUSANNE – An appeal to overturn an Asian soccer election for seats on the Fifa Council was heard at sport’s highest court on Wednesday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Mariyam Mohamed, a soccer official from the Maldives, has requested that the election results at the Asian Football Confederation’s congress in April 2019 should be annulled.

Mohamed claims the Asian soccer body did not follow its own election rules and breached a statute protecting gender equality.

The CAS verdict is expected to take at least several weeks.

Asia’s seven delegates on the 37-member Fifa Council, including AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa of Bahrain, were all elected at the meeting 15 months ago.