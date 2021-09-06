Former France defender Jean-Pierrer Adams dies after almost 40 years in coma

MARSEILLE – Former France defender Jean-Pierre Adams has died aged 73 after almost 40 years in a coma, his former club Nimes announced on Monday. Adams, who made 22 international appearances in the 1970s, slipped into a coma after a mistake by his anaesthetist during routine knee surgery in 1982.

Born in Dakar in 1948, he was one of the first men born in West Africa to play for France. ALSO READ: Former French footballer still in a coma 39 years after botched knee operation His centre-back partnership with Marius Tresor for France was nicknamed "the black guard".

