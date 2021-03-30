Former French footballer still in a coma 39 years after botched knee operation

CAPE TOWN – Former French international and Paris St Germain defender Jean-Pierre Adams is still in a coma 39 years after a botched knee operation.

Adams, who was born in Dakar in 1948, suffered what appeared to be a minor knee injury in 1981. A procedure to fix the knee was expected to keep the French international out of action for a few months, however, according to The Sun, a near lethal dose of anaesthetic before the procedure left him in a coma.

As a result, Adams suffered a bronchospasm, which starved his brain of oxygen. He fell into a coma that he's still in today, aged 73. In the 1990s, a court ruled that both the anaesthetist and trainee were given one-month suspended sentences, as well as a hefty fine.

After 39 in a vegetative state, Adams is being cared for by his wife Bernadette, who has refused to pull the plug on his life support.

"People on Facebook say he should be unplugged… But he is not plugged! I just don’t have the courage to stop giving him food and water," Bernadette revealed.