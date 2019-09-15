Njabulo Sithole at a graduation ceremony held in Westville campus on Thursday. Photo: Abhi Indrarajan

JOHANNESBURG – Former Lamontville Golden Arrows midfielder Njabulo Lucky Sithole has graduated with a Masters of Commerce in Maritime Studies from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN). The soccer star who traded his football career for one in law, is exploring his love for maritime studies and the ocean economy in his job at Bidfreight Port Operations (Bidvest).

“When I was doing my LLB (Bachelor of Law), I dreamt of being a versatile lawyer and gaining as much experience in the corporate world as possible before I specialise. After a lot of advice and help from Professor Trevor Jones, my love for maritime studies and the maritime related industry grew,” said Sithole.

“Through the masters I gained understanding of international commerce in trade and business, as well as the legal complications involved in the day-to-day ocean economy. I am dealing with these legal issues at Bidfreight,” he added.

Though he no longer plays soccer full-time, Sithole is still passionate about the game and is involved in mentoring budding soccer players.

“I am advising young soccer stars who are still in school on how they can make the two work together.

“I share different methods that suit such young stars, and the results are positive. I am also part of the HP Praise Maritime Awareness and Skills Development programme. Through this platform, I spread the maritime word to the kids in Grade 9 from disadvantaged communities around the country.”

Sithole hopes to be admitted as an attorney of the high court of South Africa and also help groom the next generation of soccer stars.

“I plan to run a non-profit organisation to advise South African footballers. This will include financial advice, education and what else they can do outside of playing soccer. It is my ultimate dream to see our footballers’ lives become more secure at the prime of their careers as well as after they retire, by choice or due to injuries,” he said.

African News Agency (ANA)