Former Inter coach Simoni dies at 81

MILAN – Former Inter Milan coach Gigi Simoni, winner of the UEFA Cup with a side which included the Brazilian Ronaldo, has died at the age of 81, the club said on Friday.

In all, Simoni coached a dozen sides in Italy, some of them more than once, plus Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia in a coaching career that spanned more than 30 years.

He joined Inter before the start of the 1997-98 season at the same time they signed Ronaldo from Barcelona and led them to second place in Serie A behind Juventus and to the UEFA Cup final, where they beat Lazio 3-0.

"I learned more from Ronaldo than he did from me that season," said Simoni, who had been ill since suffering a stroke last June.

However, he was sacked by Inter the following November after a poor run of results, on the same day that he was awarded the Panchina d'Oro award for the coach of the year.