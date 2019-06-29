FILE PHOTO: Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Ryan Moon.

CAPE TOWN – Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Ryan Moon is on trial at Scottish Premier League club Hibernian. The Pietermaritzburg-born striker, who started his career at hometown club Maritzburg United while still in high school, will see his contract with the Soweto giants expire on Sunday.

Amakhosi have already stated they will not be renewing, meaning the player is available on a free transfer.

Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom has jumped at the opportunity of having a look at Moon and offered him a trial, the club announced on its Twitter page on Saturday.

“Paul Heckingbottom will also take a look at South African international striker Ryan Moon after he joined the rest of the squad for pre-season training,” the club tweeted.

“The 22-year-old is a free agent after leaving @KaizerChiefs.”

Moon scored five goals in all competitions in his breakthrough 2017/18 season at Chiefs. He did, however, struggle for game time last season and failed to find the back of the net in the 18 games he featured in.

Moon is the younger brother of Bafana Bafana and Panathinaikos winger Bryce Moon.

IOL Sport