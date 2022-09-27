Former Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids joins Josef Zinnbauer in Russia

Cape Town — Former Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids had joined fellow South African Benni McCarthy in Europe after he announced his move to Russia on social media.
Davids, the 41-year-old former Maritzburg United star, did not mention the club, but he mentioned it was the club of the late Jacob Lekgetho who spent four seasons with Lokomotiv Moscow.
Prior to his announcement on Twitter, speculation was rife that Davids would join former Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer as an assistant coach at the Russian top- flight team.
It's a major honor being a part of such a huge institution of Russian football. Lokomotiv Moscow is well known amongst South African fans as it was the club of the late Jacob Lekgetho many years ago. I am here to be part of the future success of the club and it all starts today. pic.twitter.com/98A1PItGkz— Fadlu Davids (@FDavids10) September 27, 2022
Davids' tweet read: “It's a major honour being a part of such a huge institution of Russian football. Lokomotiv Moscow is well known amongst South African fans as it was the club of the late Jacob Lekgetho many years ago. I am here to be part of the future success of the club, and it all starts today.”
IOL Sport