Former Orlando Pirates player and Maritzburg United coach Ian Palmer dies aged 55
CAPE TOWN – Orlando Pirates FC are mourning the passing of 55-year-old Ian Palmer, former Buccaneer player and coach.
On Thursday afternoon, Orlando Pirates FC issued a statement, which read: 'Orlando Pirates is saddened by the passing of Ian Palmer.
“On behalf of the extended Pirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Palmer family.
The Johannesburg-born Palmer started his professional playing career at Rangers before he was signed by Pirates. He remained there until 2003, when he retired.
In 2004, he started a coaching career at Manning Rangers, and many other appointments followed later, although none lasted longer than two seasons. His last appointment was at Milano in Cape Town.
Between 2007 and 2008, and again in 2011 and 2012, Palmer was in charge of KZN club Maritzburg United.
The club is saddened to hear of the passing of Ian Palmer.— Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) July 22, 2021
A true servant to the Team of Choice. Rest well, Ian. #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/JjtOtkiXo5
The well-travelled coach Palmer succumbed to Covid-related complications on Thursday morning.