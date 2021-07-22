Former Orlando Pirates player and Maritzburg United coach Ian Palmer dies aged 55

On Thursday afternoon, Orlando Pirates FC issued a statement, which read: 'Orlando Pirates is saddened by the passing of Ian Palmer.

CAPE TOWN – Orlando Pirates FC are mourning the passing of 55-year-old Ian Palmer, former Buccaneer player and coach.

“On behalf of the extended Pirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Palmer family.

On behalf of the extended Pirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Palmer family.



The Johannesburg-born Palmer started his professional playing career at Rangers before he was signed by Pirates. He remained there until 2003, when he retired.