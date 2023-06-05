Former Paris Saint-Germain player arrested on suspicion of trying to strangle teenage sister

Versailles — Algerian international Ishak Belfodil has been placed in police custody in France for allegedly trying to strangle his 15-year-old sister, police sources told AFP on Monday.

Belfodil, a 31-year-old Franco-Algerian player, was questioned by police at Elancourt, in the western Paris suburbs, after an argument with his sister left her with strangulation marks which did not require treatment, the police source added.