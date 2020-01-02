FILE - Venezuela coach Rafael Dudamel reacts during a match against Bolivia. Photo: Edgard Garrido/Reuters

CARACAS – Former Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Rafael Dudamel left his post as coach of the Venezuelan national team on Thursday, saying his relationship with officials had deteriorated to the point that it was better to resign. "I think this is the best thing for the national side," Dudamel, who had been in charge of the team for almost four years, wrote on his social media account.

"I am leaving the position so that a new coach can enjoy the working conditions that were no longer available to me."

The former goalkeeper had disagreed publicly with his bosses and had already threatened to resign.

The 46-year-old, who coached Venezuela’s under-17 and under-20 teams before taking over as head coach in 2016, leaves the Vinotinto on a high after securing wins over Argentina and the United States.