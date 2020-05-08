Four Sampdoria players test positive for new coronavirus

Four players from Italian side Sampdoria have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including one for the second time, the Serie club said.

"Currently asymptomatic, they have been placed in quarantine and will be constantly monitored as per protocol," the club said in a statement.

Fiorentina said three players and three staff members tested positive while a day earlier Torino said one player had contracted the new coronavirus.

On Thursday, the government said it was still examining medical guidelines of the Italian football federation, which are seen as the stumbling block to a resumption of the season.

Teams have been allowed to start practicing this week with players training individually and adhering to social distancing protocols. Full team practices are due to begin on May 18, but only if the medical protocol is approved.