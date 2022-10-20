Four teams progress to Sasol League National Champs semi-finals

Johannesburg — Copperbelt, University of Pretoria, Lindelani and NWU Tawana on Thursday reached the Sasol League National Champs semi-finals in Polokwane. UP will square off against Lindelani in the first semi-final on Friday at 11am, while Copperbelt and NWU Tawana will battle for a spot in the final at 3pm.

The four teams’ progression to the semi-finals meant that they enhanced their chances of earning automatic promotion to the Hollywoodbets Super League. But it’s only the two finalists from Friday’s semi-finals at the Old Peter Stadium that will join the semi-professional league for the very first time, though. The final will be hosted at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with the champions set to bag the trophy and R200 000.

After the group stage round robin, UP was the best team as they won both games, scored six goals and kept two clean sheets to finish top of Group A. That feat has tipped them to become the champions as they'll be eager to show off the experience they got from the recently finished Varsity Football. Lindelani are expected to give Tuks a run for their money, though. This is their second successive qualification for the play-off and they are lethal upfront.

The KwaZulu-Natal champions scored seven goals in the group stage, with their only blemish the draw they endured to fellow semi-finalists NW Tawana. But for the mere fact that Tawana held their own against Lindelani, while they beat Royal Wizards 2-0, proves that they could be a surprise package. Do not take your eyes off the hosts Copperbelt. The support they've been getting from their fans ensured they won both matches in Group C.

In their first game, the champions of Limpopo were 2-0 down against TS Galaxy before their fans inspired them to a 3-2 victory in a sunny Polokwane. It was also the support from their fans that cheered them on as they came-from-behind to beat Dangerous Heroes 3-1 in their final group match on Thursday. @Mihlalibaleka