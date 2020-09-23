Frank de Boer named Netherlands coach to 2022

AMSTERDAM - Former Dutch international Frank de Boer has been named new coach of the Netherlands on a two-year contract to cover the 2022 World Cup, the KNVB federation said Wednesday.

The 50-year-old de Boer replaces Ronald Koeman who departed to take over at Barcelona.

De Boer earned more than 100 international caps in a career which included several Dutch titles with Ajax along with the 1995 Champions League.

As a coach he also achieved success with Ajax but suffered more mixed spells with Inter Milan, Crystal Palace and most recently Atlanta United in the North American MLS.

The Netherlands won their opening Nations League match away to Poland but lost at home to Italy under a caretaker coach.