Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wants improve after his scoring spell at Liverpool. Photo: Andrew Yates/Reuters

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain notched his fourth goal in as many games in Liverpool's 2-1 Champions League win over Genk and while he is pleased with his free-scoring form since returning from injury the midfielder says he is still short of his best. The 26-year-old missed most of last season with a serious knee injury but has shone on his return, his goal on Tuesday helping Liverpool go top of Group E with nine points.

"I feel like I'm getting better," he told the club website https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/372343-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-genk-reaction.

"I've been trying to sort of dribble a bit more and get that side of my game back because that sort of stuff can take a bit of a while when you've been out for a while.

"Overall, I think there's more to come from me for sure."