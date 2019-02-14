Kylian Mbappe, whose father is from Cameroon and whose mother is of Algerian origin, was born in Paris. Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

PARIS – The French football league (LFP) said on Thursday it will join a lawsuit against the authors of racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic graffiti targeting Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe. The graffiti was discovered in one of the French capital’s metropolitan trains on Tuesday, prompting the International League against Racism and anti-Semitism (LICRA) to file a complaint.

The authors of the graffiti have yet to be identified.

“The LFP will join the lawsuit initiated by LICRA against the authors of this graffiti,” the LFP wrote in a statement.

“The LFP condemns the racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic graffiti targeting Kylian Mbappe.”

Mbappe, whose father is from Cameroon and whose mother is of Algerian origin, was born in Paris.

The 20-year-old striker was one of the heroes of France’s victorious World Cup campaign in Russia last year, scoring their fourth goal in their 4-2 win over Croatia in the final.

Belle victoire. RDV au Parc 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/vLBg4wrsqW — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) February 12, 2019

Reuters