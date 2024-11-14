French President Emmanuel Macron says 'We will not give in to anti-Semitism’

French President Emmanuel Macron has taken a hard stance ahead of his country’s Nations League football match in Paris on Thursday. Speaking to broadcaster BFMTV before the match, Macron said: "We will not give in to anti-Semitism anywhere, and violence -- including in the French Republic -- will never prevail, nor will intimidation.”

The match which is due to take place at Stade de France, which has a capacity of 80,000 but only 13,000 spectators are expected due to safety concerns. Paris police chief Laurent Nunez termed the clash a ‘high risk’ event, as Israeli citizens have been advised to not attend.

Clashes in Amsterdam Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the "anti-Semitic" clashes that followed the Europa League match between Maccabi Tel-Aviv and hosts Ajax Amsterdam on November 7. Maccabi Tel-Aviv were thumped 5-0 by Ajax in the match at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.