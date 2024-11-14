French President Emmanuel Macron says 'We will not give in to anti-Semitism’

French President Emmanuel Macron has taken a hard stance ahead of his country’s Nations League football match in Paris on Thursday.
Speaking to broadcaster BFMTV before the match, Macron said: "We will not give in to anti-Semitism anywhere, and violence -- including in the French Republic -- will never prevail, nor will intimidation.”
The match which is due to take place at Stade de France, which has a capacity of 80,000 but only 13,000 spectators are expected due to safety concerns.
Paris police chief Laurent Nunez termed the clash a ‘high risk’ event, as Israeli citizens have been advised to not attend.
Clashes in Amsterdam
Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the "anti-Semitic" clashes that followed the Europa League match between Maccabi Tel-Aviv and hosts Ajax Amsterdam on November 7.
Maccabi Tel-Aviv were thumped 5-0 by Ajax in the match at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.
Netanyahu’s office told Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof that he: "views the premeditated anti-Semitic attack against Israeli citizens with utmost seriousness and requested increased security for the Jewish community in the Netherlands.”
Schoof also slammed the incident as he said on X: “This is completely unacceptable. I am in close contact with all parties involved and have just spoken to @IsraeliPM Netanyahu by phone to stress that the perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted. The situation in Amsterdam is now calm once more.”
Israel had earlier sent planes to the Netherlands to help the Maccabi fans get home safely and without any further incidents.