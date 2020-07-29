From Cape Town to Iran, Patosi still dreams of playing for Pirates

DURBAN – Bafana Bafana midfielder Ayanda Patosi has disclosed his dream of playing for Orlando Pirates, the club he has supported since his childhood. The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Iranian club Foolad until the end of the season but is contracted to Cape Town City FC. In an interview with the South African Football Journalists Association (Safja), Patosi didn’t hide the fact that he still entertains hopes of donning the famous black and white jersey of Pirates. “At the moment I’m contracted to Cape Town City and I’m here on loan. We are in negotiations with Cape Town City to make my deal a permanent one, but I would really love to play for the top three in South Africa. Pirates would be my preference because I grew up supporting the team,” Patosi said. There is no doubt that Patosi is one of the most talented South African footballers but he has nevertheless been missing in the Bafana set-up for some time.

Ayanda Patosi in action for Cape Town City. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

“With regards to Bafana, it is up to the people that are involved (in the team selection),” said Patosi.

“When (former Bafana) coach Stuart Baxter selected the Afcon team, I was doing well, scoring goals left, right and centre, but I was overlooked. They didn’t even call me to come for training ahead of the tournament.

I thought I was going to be called in the list of 30 players (later trimmed to 23 for the tournament) as a South African that was doing well abroad, but it didn’t happen,” lamented Patosi.

The Cape marksman rose to prominence for the senior national men’s team back in 2012. He has since achieved 12 international caps and has netted three goals for his country.

“It is up to those in charge whether they like my style or not. If they like your style, you will get more caps,” Patosi continued.

“I don’t know if they do watch all the overseas players - I’m not sure how it works.

“At the moment, I’m doing my best where I am. Hopefully the new coach (Molefi Ntseki) can give me a chance, even if it is for training so that he can see if he likes me or not because it feels like no one is watching me. Every time they select a squad I’m looking (that my name will be there). The best way is to keep on working hard.”

Iran is not a prominent footballing nation but the game there is financially stable.

“The dollar is good this side but mine is not that big,” Patosi chuckled. “It is good... I’m not getting a big salary but, yes, I’m here because of money. We play football to take care of our families.”

