From ‘hand of God’ to Mussolini tribute ... The most controversial World Cup moments

Durban — The Fifa World Cup is the most watched event in the world, but the showpiece has never been short of controversy. We are sure to see more drama in Qatar next month, especially due to the unusual logistics surrounding the event. Some have predicted that many of the big guns could wilt as a result of the tournament being played at the end of the year for the first time. Today, we look at some of the most controversial World Cup wins.

England vs West Germany (1966 final)

To date, England still celebrate their 1966 World Cup victory which remains the only time they have won the event. They discuss the controversy surrounding their third goal a bit less. In the 101st minute of the game, Geoff Hurst hit the crossbar before the ball bounced in and out of the goal. With no VAR at the time, there was uncertainty over whether the ball crossed the goal line. The goal was subsequently awarded to the Three Lions and they went 3-2 ahead. South Korea vs Italy (2002 Round of 16)

South Korea reached the semi-finals at the 2002 World Cup. To date, it remains the only time an Asian team has reached the last four at the tournament. Their run to fourth place was however not short of drama as they beat Italy and Spain under controversial circumstances. In the game against Italy during the last 16, referee Bryan Moreno disallowed a goal from Italy which appeared to be perfectly legitimate. He also went on to send off Francesco Totti when the former attacker should not have been sent off. South Korea would win the game 2-1. South Korea vs Spain (2002 Quarter-finals)

In this game, referee Gamal Al-Ghandour did not award Spain two legitimate goals as they were somehow found to be offside. South Korea would go on to win the game 5-2 on penalties. Shortly after the 2002 World Cup, both Moreno and Al-Ghandour would end up retiring from refereeing due to their officiating at the tournament. Italy display controversial kit against France (1938)

During their second World Cup win in 1938, Italy did something extremely controversial. During their quarter-final clash against France, they were meant to wear their white away kit against the home team France. However, they turned up in black under the orders of then leader Benito Mussolini. The black kit was donned to pay homage to Italy’s then fascist leadership. Hand of God (1986)

In the quarter-final of the 1986 World Cup, Diego Maradona blatantly handed the ball to put Argentina ahead during their 2-1 quarter-final win over England.

Argentina would go on to win the game 2-1 with Maradona scoring both their goals, while Gary Linekar did net a consolation for England. The English remain angry about Maradona’s antics to this day, but they do concede that he was simply the best player at the tournament as he led his nation to victory. Lionel Messi will be looking to replicate the heroics of the late maestro at his final World Cup this year. @eshlinv