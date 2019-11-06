MILAN – Furious Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has lambasted the directors of his club for poor planning after seeing his team squander a two-goal halftime lead and lost 3-2 to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
The fiery coach repeated his complaint that his squad is too thin and players too inexperienced to battle on two fronts and also suggested that club directors should face the television cameras as well as himself.
"Some important mistakes have been made at the planning stage, we can't play both the Champions League and Serie A with such a small squad," said Conte after Tuesday's match.
"I'm tired of saying the same things over and over again, perhaps they could come here over and say something. I hope that this will help them understand a few things."
There was no immediate reaction from the club leadership.