Gauteng High Court sends Royal AM packing, leave to appeal dismissed

CAPE TOWN - As expected, Deputy Judge President of the Gauteng High Court, Judge Sutherland on Friday evening dismissed Royal AM FC's application for leave to appeal the awarding of three points to Sekhukhune United by an arbitration two weeks ago. Sutherland's dismissal should end the messy saga in which renegade KwaZulu-Natal club Royal AM have audacious taken on the might of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), the National Soccer League (NSL) and the South African Football Association (SAFA).

However, the utterances of the Royal AM co-owner Shauwn Mkhize, the controversial wealthy Durban businesswoman, suggest that she may look to continue the fight to overturn the award of three log points to Sekhukhune. Her reaction to court outcomes has enjoyed a fair bit of media.

To date, all the court actions that have gone against Royal AM have been dismissed with costs and by this time, the club's spend on legal fees must be running into hundreds of thousands of rands. However, she may still turn to a higher court to try to overturn the Sutherland outcome.

In light of the latest development, the PSL may decide to start the play-offs for a third time on Monday or Tuesday. It remains a mystery why the PSL chose to challenge the outcome of the SAFA arbitration, more so since the PSL turned to SAFA to end the impasses. The PSL handbook which lists the rules of its competitions says the arbitration decisions are final and binding. Yet the PSL chose not to implement it.