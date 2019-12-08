FILE - Genoa's Goran Pandev. Photo: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

MILAN – Genoa's veteran striker Goran Pandev scored a remarkable goal from near the halfway line but turned villain in the second half when he was booked twice in four minutes and sent off in a dramatic 2-2 draw at Lecce on Sunday. Genoa, who led 2-0 at halftime, finished with nine men in the Serie A relegation battle while Lecce drew 2-2 for the third successive home game.

Pandev struck in the 31st minute when Lecce goalkeeper Gabriel sent a clearance straight to him and the North Macedonian controlled the ball on his chest and immediately sent a long, looping shot into the net from around 40 metres.

The 36-year-old also won the penalty which Domenico Criscito converted in first-half stoppage time to make it 2-0.

Genoa nearly had a third in the 57th minute when Kevin Agudelo had only Gabriel to beat but the Brazilian stuck out his foot to save the shot in what proved the game's turning-point.