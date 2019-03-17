Germany coach Joachim Loew wants to see results after making changes. Photo: Ralph Orlowski/Reuters

Berlin – Germany coach Joachim Loew says the national team needs "good results again" following its relegation from the Nations League and early exit from last year's World Cup. Germany face Serbia in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Wednesday before a Euro 2020 qualifier in Amsterdam against the Netherlands four days later.

Germany's last game was a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in Gelsenkirchen in a Nations League match in November. Germany had lost 3-0 to the Dutch in Amsterdam the previous month.

"Now we need a good way of playing with a lot of enthusiasm. But above all we need good results again. And for that we need the courage to change," Loew told Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

Loew is now planning with younger players after announcing that Bayern Munich trio Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Mueller would no longer be selected.

It would now be up to players like Bayern central defender Niklas Suele to take on greater responsibility, he said.

"Niklas is now in charge (in defence). We expect more from him. He has to organize, direct, show presence at the back. The same goes for (Chelsea's) Antonio Ruediger," Loew said.

Loew said he was surprised at the criticism surrounding the manner Hummels, Boateng and Mueller were discarded.

Loew said he visited the trio in Munich for a "personal, direct and honest conversation" on his decision.

"I know there are other coaches who do not even make a phone call. They just decide and no longer nominate the player," he said.

dpa