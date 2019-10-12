TALLINN – Germany coach Joachim Low is to make at least two changes for his side's Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia in Tallinn.
Captain Manuel Neuer, who sat out Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Argentina in a friendly, returns in goal for Sunday's Group C match.
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Guendogan will also come into the team from the start, Low said in Tallinn on Saturday.
Further changes could come up front where Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus has recovered from a knee problem and Leipzig's Timo Werner has trained again after a flu virus.
However Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry, who scored against Argentina, is almost certain to start.