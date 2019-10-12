Germany coach Low to make changes for Euro qualifier against Estonia









Germany coach Joachim. Photo: John Sibley/Reuters TALLINN – Germany coach Joachim Low is to make at least two changes for his side's Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia in Tallinn. Captain Manuel Neuer, who sat out Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Argentina in a friendly, returns in goal for Sunday's Group C match. Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Guendogan will also come into the team from the start, Low said in Tallinn on Saturday. Further changes could come up front where Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus has recovered from a knee problem and Leipzig's Timo Werner has trained again after a flu virus. However Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry, who scored against Argentina, is almost certain to start.

"With the way he has played in the last nine months he has to be on the pitch when he is fit," Low said.

In general the "personnel situation has eased" after a number of players dropped out of the Argentina game through injury and illness.

"Ilkay Guendogan and Timo Werner have completed the normal training with no after-effects," Low said.

"We have three goalkeepers and 16 field players, that's enough. We have enough palyers and see no problems.

"Because of the set-up, final decisions will be made after the final training. But Ilkay will play in any case. I'm still thinking about the players for up front."

Low called for full "concentration and seriousness" against the group's tailenders, who were thrashed 8-0 by Germany in Mainz in June.

Germany top the group with the Netherlands, both on 12 points with the same goal difference and goals for and against. Northern Ireland are also on 12 points with an inferior goal difference and have played one game more.

DPA