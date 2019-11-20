FRANKFURT – Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick as already-qualified Germany came from a goal down to crush Northern Ireland 6-1 in their final Euro 2020 qualifier to finish top of Group C on Tuesday.
It was a successful end to a difficult year for Germany, seeking to overhaul the team after last year's shock World Cup first-round exit and Nations League relegation.
They qualified, having won seven of their eight qualifiers and losing once to the Netherlands.
With qualification already sealed after Saturday's 4-0 victory over Belarus, Germany showed no nerves and quickly cancelled out Michael Smith's shock eighth-minute opener for the visitors with Gnabry's fine turn and shot in the 19th.
Leon Goretzka's 43rd minute goal put Germany ahead before Gnabry then drilled in their third straight after the restart.