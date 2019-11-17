Germany defeat Belarus 4-0 to qualify for Euro 2020









Germany's double scorer Toni Kroos, centre, celebrates his goal during their Euro 2020 group C qualifying match against Belarus in Moenchengladbach on Saturday. Photo: Martin Meissner/AP MONCHENGLADBACH - Germany sealed a place at Euro 2020 with a 4-0 victory over Belarus on Saturday. The victory means that Joachim Loew's side can no longer be caught in Group C by Northern Ireland, Germany's opponent in Frankfurt on Tuesday who drew 0-0 at home with the Netherlands. Germany dominated and peppered the Belarus goal but had to thank Manuel Neuer for keeping out a curling Igor Stasevich shot in the 40th minute. A minute later Matthias Ginter, playing in front of his home Moenchengladbach crowd, broke the deadlock with a neat back-heel to turn in a Serge Gnabry cross for his first international goal. Ginter looked to be in an offside position but the linesman's flag stayed down and, with no video assistant referee in the Euro qualifiers, the goal stood.

Germany doubled their lead four minutes after the break when Leon Goretzka stroked home following a Toni Kross corner and Kroos side-footed in from the edge of the area in the 55th minute.

Neuer dived to his right to save a Stasevich penalty in the 75th after Robin Koch had fouled Pavel Nekhaychik, and after a more adventurous spell by Belarus Kroos made space for himself in the area to score his second and Germany's fourth with seven minutes remaining.

Germany move to 18 points in Group C, two ahead of the Dutch, who have also qualified, and Loew's team will now be looking to finish top of the group with a victory over Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

DPA