MONCHENGLADBACH - Germany sealed a place at Euro 2020 with a 4-0 victory over Belarus on Saturday.
The victory means that Joachim Loew's side can no longer be caught in Group C by Northern Ireland, Germany's opponent in Frankfurt on Tuesday who drew 0-0 at home with the Netherlands.
Germany dominated and peppered the Belarus goal but had to thank Manuel Neuer for keeping out a curling Igor Stasevich shot in the 40th minute.
A minute later Matthias Ginter, playing in front of his home Moenchengladbach crowd, broke the deadlock with a neat back-heel to turn in a Serge Gnabry cross for his first international goal.
Ginter looked to be in an offside position but the linesman's flag stayed down and, with no video assistant referee in the Euro qualifiers, the goal stood.