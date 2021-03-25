Germany player tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Iceland qualifier - DFB

DUISBURG – A Germany player has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier at home to Iceland on Thursday, the country's football association (DFB) said.

"The PCR testing of players and staff in the national team's quarters on Wednesday showed a positive test result on Thursday morning ahead of the game against Iceland," the DFB said on its website (www.dfb.de).

"In close cooperation with the Duesseldorf health department, the player who tested positive and is symptom-free was immediately isolated.

"The establishment of contacts and further coordination with the health department are currently in progress."

National team director Oliver Bierhoff added: "Of course, this news is bitter so shortly before the game, for the coach and the entire team.