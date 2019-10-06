Real Madrid's Toni Kroos adjusts his shoe after a tackle during the Spanish La Liga match against Atletico Madrid in September. Photo: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

DORTMUND – Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is a doubt for Germany's midweek friendly with Argentina and Euro 2020 visit to Estonia after picking up an injury in Saturday's Primera Division victory over Granada. The 29-year-old Kroos left the pitch with groin trouble in the 33rd minute and Germany are now waiting on more information as Kroos receives medical treatment over the weekend in Madrid.

Germany coach Joachim Loew is already missing seven potential members of his squad with injury for the coming contests.

Antonio Ruediger of Chelsea (groin), Leon Goretzka of Bayern Munich (thigh), Kevin Trapp of Eintracht Frankfurt (shoulder) along with Nico Schulz of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain pair Julian Draxler and Thilo Kehrer (all feet) were already ruled out.

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is long-term unavailable after his cruciate ligament tear and subsequent surgery.