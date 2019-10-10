From left to right, Germany's Joshua Kimmich (lr), Kai Havertz and Sebastian Rudy walk off the field after a soccer match against Argentina at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany on Wednesday. Photo: Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP

DORTMUND – Injury-decimated Germany squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Argentina thanks to Lucas Ocampos's 85th-minute equaliser in a friendly on Wednesday. The Germans, missing a dozen players and without a single world champion in the starting line-up for the first time since the 2014 World Cup final, fielded a callow team including newcomers Robin Koch and Luca Waldschmidt.

What they lacked in experience, however, they made up for in enthusiasm in the first half with Serge Gnabry continuing his prolific run with his 10th goal in his 11th international, stabbing the hosts ahead after quarter of an hour.

Gnabry turned provider seven minutes later when he found Kai Havertz in the box to complete a quick move.

Marcel Halstenberg rattled the crossbar with a stunning left-footed free kick as did Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul with a long-range effort.