Germany's Thomas Muller set to miss Hungary showdown after again missing training

BERLIN – Germany forward Thomas Muller faces a race against time to be fit for Wednesday's key Euro 2020 match against Hungary after again sitting out team training with a knee injury. Muller missed Tuesday morning's session with the German squad and trained alone with his knee strapped after taking a knock in Saturday's 4-2 win over Portugal in Group F.

"With Thomas, we have to wait until tomorrow morning, then we will decide whether he is fit to play or not," Germany head coach Joachim Low said Tuesday. A draw in Munich would secure Germany a place in the last 16. Hungary, who are bottom of the group, need a win to avoid elimination.

Low confirmed that Mats Hummels, Ilkay Gundogan and Robin Gosens, who was outstanding against Portugal with a goal and two assists, have shaken off knocks and are fit. If Muller drops out, his Bayern Munich team-mate Leon Goretzka is poised to take his place against the Hungarians. Hummels revealed he struggles during games with a persistent knee injury.

"The knee is a long story, it keeps coming back," he said Tuesday. "I'm in the best of hands. It's getting better and better, but the pain increases under the strain of a game. "I can tolerate it, but there will certainly be one training session or other that I will skip to manage it."

Hummels says the Germans can expect a tough game against a Hungarian team who were rewarded for dogged defending with a 1-1 draw against world champions France last Saturday. Hungary lost their opening game 3-0 to Portugal, holding out for 83 minutes before conceding three late goals. "Hungary showed in both games that they defend in a very disciplined manner," said Hummels.

"They threw everything in with a lot of passion. "For us, the key will be to control the game with the ball, but not be passive. "An early goal would bring calm to our game, but we will have to wait patiently for a gap to appear."