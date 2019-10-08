BERLIN – Germany's 2014 World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger on Tuesday announced his retirement at the age of 35, following the end of the American MLS season.
Schweinsteiger, who has played for Chicago Fire since 2017, is among the most decorated German footballers, having won many titles with Germany's Bayern Munich and the national team over a 17-year professional career.
A midfielder, Schweinsteiger played for Bayern Munich from 2002 to 2015, winning eight league titles, seven German Cups and the 2013 Champions League with the dominant Bundesliga team.
The Time has now come: I would like to thank both, you and my teams @FCBayern, @ManUtd, @ChicagoFire and @DFB_Team and of course @AnaIvanovic and my family for their support!— Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) October 8, 2019
Thank you! pic.twitter.com/jNSrXGNpxF