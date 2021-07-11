Gianluigi Donnarumma the hero as Italy beat England on penalties to win Euro 2020 final

LONDON - Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties after the Euro 2020 final ended 1-1 following extra time at Wembley on Sunday to secure their second European Championship title.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was the hero for the Azzurri in the shootout, while substitutes Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka failed to convert from the spot for England.