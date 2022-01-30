Gianni Infantino's far-fetched comment about a World Cup every two years finds support and criticism

Cape Town — Gianni Infantino's far-fetched comment that a World Cup every two years will help prevent African migrants from dying at sea, has attracted criticism and support from the football international community. The FIFA president Infantino has been campaigning for a World Cup every two years, rather than four years, as is the current cycle. A few days ago, Infantino was addressing the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in France and spoke about the value of a World Cup every two years.

Several FA presidents of CAF affiliates have come out in support, and this has been in keeping with their stance at an extraordinary meeting just over seven months ago. CAF affiliates voted overwhelmingly in favour of a World Cup every two years. They felt that there would be developmental and upliftment benefits to Africa and the developing world. In Europe, UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said this was not the time for extravagant World Cup proposals like a World Cup every two years. "There is no room for interpretation or negotiation. It's 'No' to extravagant World Cup proposals. But 'Yes' to working together to protect and strengthen our model that works in the interest of European football and society," said Čeferin.

Infantino said the world needs to think about ways of stopping Africans from trying to reach Europe in search of a better life. "We need to find ways to include the whole world to give hope to Africans so that they don't need to cross the Mediterranean in order to find maybe a better life but, more probably, death in the sea," said Infantino. "This topic is not about whether we want a World Cup every two years, but about what do we want to do for the future of our football.

"I think about the rest of the world, and the vast majority of Europe, then we have to think about what football brings. Football is about opportunity, about hope, about the national teams. "We cannot say to the rest of the world give us your money but watch us on TV. We need to include them (Africans)." "We need to give opportunities, to give dignity. Not by charity but by allowing the rest of the world to participate. Maybe the World Cup every two years is not the answer. We discuss it."

On Saturday, Infantino said his comments were misunderstood. "If there are more opportunities available, including in Africa, but certainly not limited to that continent, this should allow people to take these opportunities in their own countries," said Infantino. "This was a general comment, which was not directly related to the possibility of playing a FIFA World Cup every two years."