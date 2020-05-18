Glasgow confirms it remains a host city for delayed Euro 2020

BERLIN - Glasgow will remain a host city for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament when it is held next year, local organizers said on Monday.

Media reports had suggested the Scottish city may not host after Aleksander Ceferin, president of European football governing body UEFA, said three venues could be forced to pull out of the event.

"Following weekend speculation the Local Organising Structure Glasgow wishes to clarify that it has reconfirmed its position as a host city venue for UEFA EURO 2020, rescheduled next year," a statement said.

UEFA delayed the European Championships by a year to June 11-July 11, 2021, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. It was originally to be held in 12 cities across the continent to mark the 60th anniversary of the tournament.

Along with Glasgow, Munich, Baku, Saint Petersburg, Budapest, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Bilbao, Dublin and Copenhagen were to host group and early knock-out fixtures with the semi-finals and final in London.