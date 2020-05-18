Glasgow confirms it remains a host city for delayed Euro 2020
BERLIN - Glasgow will remain a host city for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament when it is held next year, local organizers said on Monday.
Media reports had suggested the Scottish city may not host after Aleksander Ceferin, president of European football governing body UEFA, said three venues could be forced to pull out of the event.
"Following weekend speculation the Local Organising Structure Glasgow wishes to clarify that it has reconfirmed its position as a host city venue for UEFA EURO 2020, rescheduled next year," a statement said.
UEFA delayed the European Championships by a year to June 11-July 11, 2021, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. It was originally to be held in 12 cities across the continent to mark the 60th anniversary of the tournament.
Along with Glasgow, Munich, Baku, Saint Petersburg, Budapest, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Bilbao, Dublin and Copenhagen were to host group and early knock-out fixtures with the semi-finals and final in London.
A final decision on which venues will remain in use will be made by the UEFA executive committee on June 17. UEFA said Monday it was delaying its meeting from May 27 by three weeks "due to the existence of some remaining open points regarding a small number of proposed venues."
Munich has confirmed participation while Bilbao is reportedly in doubt.
Ceferin said UEFA hoped to retain the same host cities as planned in 2021 but the tournament could also be held in as few as eight venues.
"We look forward to Hampden Park, Glasgow and the Scotland as a whole playing a key role as co-hosts of a memorable UEFA EURO 2020 next year," the Glasgow organizing committee said.dpa