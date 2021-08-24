Goals aplenty as Super League players revel in Women’s Month

CAPE TOWN - Over the weekend, the Hollywoodbets Super League produced a total of 19 goals as clubs continue to display attacking football during the Women’s Month period. Saturday's five matches produced 15 goals, while two Sunday's matches produced four goals. This goal-glut will secure more money for the clubs' NPOs in the second week of the Goals for Money CSI campaign promoted by sponsors Hollywoodbets.

Log leaders and reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns beat Ma-Indies Ladies 3-0 in an entertaining match at Groenkloof Stadium. Fourth-placed JVW Ladies continued their goal-scoring spree after hammering Richmond United 5-1 in De Aar. Coal City Wizards came to Johannesburg on a mission, which they accomplished by beating the University of Johannesburg 2-0.

Thunderbirds Ladies had to fight hard for their 1-0 win against Golden Ladies in East London. First Touch Academy secured a 2-1 win over Tsunami Queens in Free State to round off Saturday’s fixtures. Durban Ladies made their television debut on Sunday against TUT Ladies in an action-packed match which produced a single goal – a 1-0 win for the hosts while the University of the Western Cape came back from a goal down to beat visitors Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies 2-1 in Cape Town.