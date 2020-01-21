LOS ANGELES – Mexico's all-time leading scorer Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez has joined Los Angeles Galaxy from La Liga's Sevilla, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club confirmed on Tuesday.
Javier Hernandez, who has netted 52 goals, will be counted on to fill the void left when Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic left the club last November after two seasons.
“Javier has consistently scored goals in top leagues throughout the world and has been his country's most successful player over the last decade,” Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese said in a statement.
“He is a competitor who has proven success at the highest level and has scored the most goals ever of one of the best teams in CONCACAF.