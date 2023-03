By Osama Khairy and Shady Amir Riyadh - Every rule has an exception and it seems that Herve Renard was the outlier for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) - a coach allowed to leave the national team job on his own terms with his reputation enhanced.

Little more than four months after overseeing possibly the greatest upset in World Cup history, the 54-year-old is packing his bags and heading home to guide France at this year's Women's World Cup. The highlight of his spell in charge was undoubtedly that heady night in Qatar last November when the Saudis stunned eventual winners Argentina 2-1 in their opening match at the first World Cup held in the Arab world. What followed after the euphoria of that victory was more familiar fare for Saudi football fans, however, losses to Poland and Mexico and departure from the tournament in the group stage.

Remarkably, though, the Saudi federation did not immediately fire the Frenchman. Having been the coach of National team of Saudi Arabia is a great pride for me. Since August 2019, I had the chance to be an integral part of the life of this beautiful country. I have seen this team grow alongside me and achieve a fabulous World Cup

1/2 pic.twitter.com/gjEMWXgVSG — Hervé Renard (@Herve_Renard_HR) March 28, 2023 Coaches have never enjoyed much job security in Saudi Arabia and the SAFF has been known to replace them even in the midst of a tournament. Renard took over Saudi Arabia in July 2019, and if he had seen out his contract in 2027 he would have been the longest serving national team coach in the country's history.

As it is, he enjoyed the longest spell of the dozens of coaches who have taken charge of the Green Falcons since Egyptian Abdul-Rahman Fawzi in the 1950s and early 1960s. His departure, when it came on Tuesday, was amicable. An approach by the French Football Federation to the Saudis, a legal agreement over his contract, and even a farewell video to fans on the SAFF Twitter account. "We achieved great success in the qualifiers, we topped the group ahead of Japan and Australia, and we qualified for the World Cup," Renard said.

ALSO READ: Hugo Broos credits ‘powerful defensive players’ for guiding Bafana Bafana to Afcon qualification "We had a great experience, and the Argentina match will remain immortal in the minds of the Saudi fans." There were messages from Saudis to Renard too.

"Our coach and teacher, Herve Renard," Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored the winning goal against Argentina, posted on Twitter. "Thank you for every moment you spent with us, thanks for every effort you made for us, and thanks for everything you gave us." ALSO READ: Lionel Messi adds to GOAT status with another milestone in Argentine goal fest

The former Morocco, Zambia and Ivory Coast coach took Saudi Arabia from 68th in the FIFA rankings to inside the top 50 at 49th. SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal said there was no hurry to replace Renard with no matches scheduled until at least September, when the team will start its preparations for the new World Cup qualifying campaign and next year's Asian Cup. "We won't choose the successor until June," he said. "The Saudi national team is an ambitious and great team and we will certainly be coveted by many distinguished coaches."